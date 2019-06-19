All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county jail remains a big talker across the wabash valley. in may county councilman chris switzer brought in a sheriff from saginaw michigan. he talked about building a jail at a lower cost.. much like the saginaw jail some say the conversation has brought on concerns for taxpayers. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us this morning live from the new jail location. she has explains some of those concerns. alia... the sheriff's visit definitely sparked some conversation here in the valley. it even brought on some controversy between councilmembers and commissioners. the main question remains: can we build at a lower cost? councilman switzer introduced the idea just a few months ago. that's after "stu's golf course" was chosen as the new jail location. switzer felt that building the jail away from the courthouse only took on a financial burden. this conversation had many taxpayers wondering if the same was possible for vigo county. county comissioner president brad Anderson says switzer's plan wouldn't work in the state of Indiana, and it only brought on confusion for the community. and switzer says the purpose was to bring other options into play while trying to spend less money, not confuse the public. right now there is no exact cost for the jail... that's because the county is waiting on the design to go to bid. answers can be given in about three weeks. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.

///

terre haute attorney bill olah has retired unexpectedly. this means he's given up his license to practice law. it happened after his former law firm accused him of financial misconduct. the law firm of "wilkinson, goeller, modesitt, wilkinson and drummy" says olah diverted a substantial amount of law firm dollars to a business he controls. in a written statement the law firm says olah started his own private practice after leaving the firm on april 30th. it confirmed the alleged money involved did not come from clients. Olah was the attorney of record who was handling a re-zoning of property that could be home to a new vigo county jail.

///

plans are moving forward for a new home for the terre haute police department. police chief shawn keen says the designs for the new department are complete. the plan is to build a new department behind the current one. keen says the department has everything in place to begin construction. all that's left is the financing.

////

the knox county jail has a plan to cut down on the cost of healthcare. the department spends an estimated $485,000 every year on inmates' health. Now the department has proposed a plan to implement a $10 co-pay for inmates. that money would come out of their commissary account. the plan would also call for a $5.00 charge for prescription medication. inmates would not be denied medical care. the program is intended to cut down on unneccesary visits.

////

greene county is looking for money to help pay for damage caused by a tornado saturday. to help county leaders have signed a tornado and flooding disaster declaration.. officials are still working to assess the damage. leaders are also declaring a flooding disaster due to the impact on county roads and to farmers.

///

the indiana department of natural resources says brown county state park and its abe martin lodge will remain closed to the public at least through tomorrow. that's because of a lack of a potable water supply caused by recent heavy rainfall. the dnr said tuesday there's still too much sediment from last weekend's heavy rainfall coming into its water system to allow the production of potable water. the park's water source is ogle lake inside the park it says with additional heavy rainfall predicted, closure beyond thursday remains a day-by-day decision.

///

six indiana department of transportation workers are recovering after being hit while on the job. it happened around 3:00 yesterday on interstate-70 near the putnam-morgan county line... according to in-dot, crew members were parked on the side of the interstate to pick up trash. that's when in-dot says their truck was hit by another vehicle. in-dot says four workers were taken by ambulance to the hospital.. two others were airlifted.. none of their injuries is believed to be life-threatening. the driver of the other vehicle was cited for unsafe lane movement.

///

across state lines, starting july first. illinois will toughen its punishment for distracted driving. if you're caught with a cell phone in your hand while driving illinois state police say you'll be charged with a moving violation and a $164.00 fine. the second time around is the same punishment. but -- if you're pulled over for it a third time - you could get your license suspended. the law is strictly for if your phone is in your hands. if you are using a hands free connection - then you cannot be ticketed for this. if you're driving through illinois - the only exception to having your phone in your hand is if you are calling 9-1-1 if you're driving through illinois - the only exception to having your phone in your hand is if you are calling 9-1-1 welborn says if you're calling a direct line to an agency you can still be ticketed.

///

we'll start the day off with some sunshine, but clouds move in this afternoon. highs today get to 81 - and showers and thunderstorms are likely. some of those storms could become strong-to-severe. showers and storms stay with us tonight - low at 66. then, showers and storms are still possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, a high at 76.