welcome back... at seven and one wayne newton post 346 is off to another great start in the american legion baseball season... post 346 hosted sullivan... bottom second....evan newnum starts a big inning for post 346 with a single to left... caleb gonser scores to give wayne newton the one-nothing advantage... great to see kendal riley healthy again....he's a fun player to watch.... he drops a blooper in right to put post 346 up two runs.... garrett loyed would continue the post 346 hit parade in the inning with another single.... riley slides in safely....post 346 scored three times in 346 scored safely....post riley slides in safely....post 346 scored three times in the second..... top third....sullivan gets a run back.....peyton yeryar with the chopper to second... that's good enough for an rbi groundout.... sullivan gives post 346 a game....but wayne newton wins four-two to improve to eight and one on