Six people were hurt after an accident involving an Indiana Department of Transportation truck in Pu

Six people were hurt after an accident involving an Indiana Department of Transportation truck in Putnam County.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:16 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and hill "vigorously" six people were hurt after an accident involved an indiana department of transportation truck in putnam county.. it happened around 3 o'clock today on interstate-70 near the putnam-morgan county line... you can see a map here.. according to in-dot, four of their crew members were parked on the side of the interstate to pick up trash. while they were parked, in-dot says their truck was hit by another vehicle. in-dot says the four workers were taken by ambulance to the hospital.. two others were airlifted.. none of thier injuries is believed to be non-life-threatening... the driver of the other vehicle
