Speech to Text for Illinois is cracking down on texting and driving

ahead.. distracted driving is one of the top four causes of deadly accidents in illinois. now, the state is cracking down on using a cell phone while driving. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. starting next month..illinois drivers could face a steep penalty for driving behind the wheel.. its part of the state's changes to its distracted driving law news 10s sarah lehman joins us now live in the studio to explain those changes. its tonights top story... starting july first if you are caught with this in your hands while driving you could be hit with a hefty fine in illinois -- and it could even mean getting your license taken away. before... it was a much cheaper ticket and only a moving violation the second time around. now...it's a moving violation the first time you're caught and it's a fine of one hundred sixty four dollars. the second time you're pulled over -- is the same. but...if you are pulled over for it a third time it could mean you get your license suspended. this law is strictly for if your phone is in your hands. if you are using a hands free connection then you cannot be ticketed for this. illinois state police trooper tammy welbourne says they're cracking down because they continue to see this problem on the road in the state. she says if they don't do something now -- it will continue to get worse. "as traffic issues develop and evolve we have to evolve with them. 10 years ago texting while driving wasn't an issue so we're evolvling with the times to try to address some of these safety issues. /// we're hoping that the public will take heed and we're looking for voluntary compliance if we can get folks to adhere to these laws without issuing tickets that's what we'd really like to do." if you have your phone in your hand the *only exception to this law is if you are calling 9-1-1 for an emergency. welbourne says the law still applies even if you are calling a specific police agency or making a phone call for another type of emergency like an animal on the roads. back to you. this isn't the only illinois driving law going into effect in july. also starting july first.. all minor traffic violations will go from 120 dollars to 164 dollars. seatbelt tickets go up from 60 dollars to 164. also, any major violations like a d-u-i or street racing will be a three thousand dollar bond. lawmakers are hoping this lawmakers are hoping this will cut