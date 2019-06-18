Speech to Text for Group works to remove the stigma attached to addiction

local organizations are hoping to show you the faces of recovery. the "wabash valley recovery alliance" will hold a special panel on saturday. it's taking place at the vigo county public library. there's already an art installation in place for the panel. it features the artwork of recovering addicts and their families. the panel will feature the leaders of several local groups. that includes the terre haute police department and team of mercy. organizers say the goal is to remove the negative stigma attached to addiction. "a lot of people don't seek help because they don't want to be labeled as a junkie or as an addict their whole lives. they don't seek help and support as well as the community doesn't quite understand the disease of addiction. with this crisis going on i think its really important that we educate and try to get everyone together to handle this crisis." again...the event is taking place this saturday. it's from 10 am until 2 pm. the wabash valley recovery alliance formed last