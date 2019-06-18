Clear
Sheriff proposes co-pays for inmates

The Knox County sheriff's department is proposing a plan to help cut down on unnecessary visits to the jail nurse.

Scott Arnold

in about 2-to-3 weeks. treating inmates in knox county costs the sheriff's department almost 500-thousand dollars a year. the sheriff says a number of those visits aren't nessesary. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how a proposed plan may cut down on those numbers. pk} "dozens of inmates visit the nurse here at the knox county jail on a daily basis. however a proposed plan looks to cut down on the number of unnecessary visits." the plan revolves around charging inmates co-pays. currently an inmate will sign up to see the nurse on duty. that's all it takes to get in to have medical care. sheriff doug vantlin says this means up to twenty five inmates a day will be signed up to see the one nurse on duty. if implemented the plan would charge inmates a 10 dollar co-pay. a five dollar co-pay would also be implemented for prescription medication. vantlin says the main goal would be to cut down on unnessisary visits. he also says they looked to other departments when coming up with the knox county proposal. "it's been proven in other jails. there is several other counties in the state of indiana that has already implemented this. and they say it does slow things down. it gets things to where they're supposed to be." "the proposed plan will now be taken to the knox county commisioners. in knox county, gary brian news 10." news 10."
