Speech to Text for Former Vigo County judge files lawsuit against conservation officer after alleged bird watching inci

the old building. "a former vigo county judge".. has filed suit against "an indiana conservation officer". news 10's "patrece dayton" has sorted through "the federal court documents". she joins us now "live" from our newsroom.. "patrece"... /////// according to the lawsuit.. "john kite" claims he was falsely arrested by "deland szczepanski" . "szczepanski" works for the indiana department of natural resources as a conservation officer. "kite" says he was bird-watching for research last march.. in rural vermillion county. "kite" says as he was leaving.. he was flagged down by "szczepanski". "szczepanski" reportedly showed "kite" his badge.. and told him he was a police officer. he also had a handgun and large dog with him. "szczepanski" reportedly accused "kite" of acting suspiciously. he also said he doesn't like people stopping by or in front of his house. "kite" says "szczepanski" took his driver's license and detained him.. but would not tell him a reason why. "kite" was never charged with any crime and was free to leave after "20" to "30"-minutes. "kite" claims he's suffered substantial mental and emotional stress as a result of this reported incident. we reached out to the department of natural resources for comment. a spokesperson says there won't be a comment on pending litigation. reporting live in the newsroom..i'm patrece dayton. back to you. ////////