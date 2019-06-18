Clear
Terre Haute ready for new police department headquarters

Terre Haute is planning for a new police department headquarters as the current building shows signs of aging.

"that design is flawed" a new building "for terre haute police" could also be on the way. earlier today.. "news 10" reached-out to terre haute police chief "shawn keen". "he says".. "the department" has gone through most of the red tape to get into a new building. we've reported.. that the department's "current building on wabash avenue" "is in poor condition". "keen says".. "the plan" is to build "a new police department" behind the current one. "he says".. the designs are complete. coming-up for you tonight at "6"-o'clock.. you'll hear "from chief keen". plus.. we'll explain where the process stands.. and what could happen to
