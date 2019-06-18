Speech to Text for Cost and location still hot topics during new Vigo County jail discussions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the nurse. designs "for a new vigo county jail" are close to being finished... but still.. "leaders" are working on bids and "waiting on final approval" for its location. meanwhile.. "taxpayers" are still concerned "about project costs". that's what took "center stage" at the commissioners meeting this morning. "leaders feel" that "the new jail design" will "prove efficient" in the long run. "commissioners say".. they've made cuts and additions "to accommodate the courts and taxpayers". however.. some are still comparing costs from a presentation "in may". that's when "a county councilman" brought-in "a "michigan sheriff" to weigh-in on building "a low-cost jail". "commissioners say".. it's hard to compare the "2". /////// /////// "it was just a ploy.. it does confuse people. we have a sheriff here, he's the one that's going to be running this jail. not saginaw michigan." //////// during may's presentation.. "the michigan sheriff" talked about the jail design "in saginaw, design "in about the jail sheriff" talked "the michigan presentation.. during may's //////// michigan." //////// during may's presentation.. "the michigan sheriff" talked about the jail design "in saginaw, county". coming-up for you tonight at "6"-o'clock.. you'll hear why "commissioners say"..