Attorney Handling Jail Rezoning Request Abruptly Retires

The attorney who originally filed a rezoning request for a property that could soon become the home of a new Vigo County Jail has abruptly retired.

tuesday.. june 18th. //////// new for you now at "5".. "olah's retirement" means he gives-up his license "to practice law". this ends his "41"-year "law career". he spent "32" of those years "at the wilkinson law firm" in terre haute. as news 10's "jon swaner" explains.. allegations "from that law firm"... "led to olah' retirement". /////// //////// bill olah sent a letter to former clients on june 13th. two days prior is when he retired.. olah was the attorney of record for a rezoning request regarding the vigo county jail. culp ventures hired olah to handle the rezoning for a portion of the former stu's golf course property. that, of course, is where the vigo county commissioners voted 2 to 1 to locate a new county jail. culp ventures confirms they are aware of olah's retirement and the company is searching for a new attorney. olah spent part of his time in the wilkinson, goeller, modesitt, wilkinson and drummy law firm as partner. we received a written statement from craig mckee, an attorney with the law firm, regarding olah's retirement. the statement reads olah abruptly retired from wilkinson law on april 30th and started his own private practice without notice. it was after this move the law firm claims it learned of fianancial misconduct by olah. the statement alleges olah diverted "a substantial amount of the firm's fees to a company he controls." the law firm demanded olah give up his law license. we've posted both olah's statement, as well as the written statement from wilkinson law on our website.. wthi-tv dot com. we've also posted the rezoning reqest filed by olah on behalf of culp ventures. so what does olah's retirement mean for the county's rezoning request? we'll answer that question later tonight on news 10. back to you. //////// "the county's re- "the
