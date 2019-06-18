Speech to Text for 'The dog lives with them, becomes part of their family,' Indiana State Police's K9's help keep publi

integrity. service. professionalism. "3"-words.. "the indiana state police" live by "each and every day". but on top of the brave men and women that serve the department.. there's a number "of fearless canines" that report for duty. news 10's "jada huddlestun" got the opportunity to spend some time with one of their "4" legged officers today. she digs a little deeper.. "into the indiana state police k-9 program". /////// susie.. right now.. the state police k-9 program has 45-dogs. but these are definitely no ordinary house pets. these "officers" assist in drug seizes.. building searches.. and catch bad guys! today.. i got to meet "zeke". here's a look at just some of what he is capable of. //////// zeke and his handler.. trooper mike organ... spend a lot of time together. whether it's sniffing out drugs.. catching a suspect.. or finding a missing person.. these dogs are certified officers. "indiana state police wants to be the best law enforcement agency in the state of indiana, and these dogs allow us to do that and aprehend illegal drugs going down the roadways. it allows us to aprehend suspects that were not willing to give up compliantley when we ask them to do so, and it allows us to be safer in doing our jobs as well." these dogs not only keep the public safe.. but also its handler. "it's just like having a partner out here. indiana state police don't have partners with them the whole time we're out here patroling, but having a k-9 with them saying hey this is my partner. the handler is putting 100 percent of their trust in that dog. just like the dog is putting 100 percent trust in the handler, and the more that they work together the more they work together as a team." zeke.. and all the other k-9's build more than just a work relationship with these officers. "the dog lives with them. becomes part of their family. they have a little area for them." /////// being a handler.. and getting these dogs trained is quite the task. coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more on what goes on to get these dogs ready for action.