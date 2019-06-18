Clear

Proposal for a new referendum: How it could impact those in the Wabash Valley

Vigo County Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth has made a call to action and he's proposing a referendum be placed on future ballots. The referendum would serve as an effort to bring some relief to the schools financial situation.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:06 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:06 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

end of the week, weather permitting. vigo county superintendent "dr. rob haworth" is proposing referendum. voters can expect to see it on ballots this november. this comes as an effort to bring relief to the school district's financial situation. we told you just last week, the school board met to discuss severl issues. one of those being the deficit spending that's been going on since 2016. news 10's jordan kudisch is at the school corporation building this morning. she's live to explain how people are reacting to this proposal. jon...alia.. superintendent haworth told us just last week that the schools are spending money they just don't have. this new referendum is a way to help out the schools before matters become worse. the referendum would impact everyone... and would come from property taxes. superintendent wanted to make that very clear at last night's meeting. terry keaton is one of many that attended this discussion. he has been a counselor for 43 years. he did not want to comment on whether this would positively or negatively impact him.. but he says it's something that needs to be discussed. [take sot incue: i mean there outcue: to be addressed to: 0:19 duration:0:19] "i mean there are people that would die for our cash balance and us being called something that's on the downhill slide. but there are neighboring corporations that don't have anything near the cash balance that we have so i think that's an issue that's going to have to be addressed." keaton says it's important that people attend these discussions so that they know what's happening in our county. news 10 will continue to follow the progess of this proposal. reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you. investigators hope to learn more later
