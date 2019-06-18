All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this traffic alert - both lanes of poplar street are back open in terre haute. crews have completed milling and paving. workers still have to stripe the roadway. the city hopes to have that done by the end of the week, weather permitting.

superintendent rob haworth has proposed a referendum with hopes that it will bring financial relief to the vigo county schools. just last week superintendent haworth told us that the schools have been deficit spending for far too long. now, action is being taken before it's too late. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from outside the school corporation building. she has more details on the referendum. the vigo county schools have had it pretty tough these past couple of weeks. from teacher shortages to deficit spending.. the schools are in a critical place. but this referendum might be able to help. here are the details of how it would work. it would be funded by property taxes... and stay in place for 20 years. they are also outside of the tax cap.. which means everyone contributes. this could impact farmers and landowners more so than those who live in the city. superintendent haworth would like for this referendum to be placed on the ballots in november. we will continue to follow this proposal and bring updates as they become available. reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.

the trump administration has ordered 1,000 additional troops to the middle east, amid rising tensions with iran. tehran announced monday it is just days away from exceeding the cap on its stockpile of enriched-uranium. the pentagon has accused iran of attacking two oil tankers near the persian gulf, which iran denies.

investigators hope to learn more about the cause of a fire in west terre haute. it happened Friday just before 5 o'clock at "quality control council of indiana." it's a book publishing company that provides training materials for different career fields. the owner tells us nobody was hurt, but they did lose a pet in the fire. he says they're in the process of looking for new buildings to start over.

and new this morning - important information if you live in greene county and suffered damage from this past weekend's tornado. center-jackson fire territory needs the total of houses affected - and other damage done - so it can send that information to the state. this will be one of the first steps to get fema to review the area for damage assistance. if you would like to help - contact the fire department. if your house or personal property has been damaged - you should forward photos, estimates, your address and your contact information to chief jeremy inman at cfd202@center-firerescue.com.

hoosier farmers are usually done planting corn and soybeans by now. but due to the weather only 84% of corn and 64% of soybeans are in the ground. the final plant date for soybeans is june 20th. that's just two days from now! an agriculture professor at purdue university says many fields will go unplanted this year. some farmers have opted to switch this year's crops. others are looking at crop insurance to get by

happening today - president donald trump kicks off his 20-20 re-election campaign in orlando, florida. supporters have been lining up outside the amway center since five yesterday morning!

"casa" or court appointed special advocates needs your help to serve abused and neglected children in the wabash valley. casa says it's seen an increase in children coming into the system.. but they just don't have enough people to help. last night the terre haute naacp chapter hosted the organization's campaign.. "casa" organizers explained their growing need for volunteers. if you would like to volunteer.. we've linked you to how to get involved on our website, wthitv.com

weather postponed saturday's diversity walk in terre haute. so they'll try it again this coming saturday. organizers say it will be at the same place, downtown on 7th street and wabash avenue. the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. several roads will be closed for the walk. that includes, wabash avenue from 7th to 9th streets.. 9th street from wabash avenue to spruce street... eagle street from 8th to 9th streets.. and chestnut street from 8th to 10th streets. those roads will be closed saturday from 8 to 11 a.m.

It'll be foggy till about noon today - and then we'll begin to see scattered showers and storms develop for the afternoon. Highs today get to 82 - and it'll be muggy. Believe it or not, we should see some sunshine try to break through the clouds today, too. Spotty showers still possible tonight with a low at 64. More rain tomorrow a high at 81.