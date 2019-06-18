Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and a few thundershowers. Heavy rain possible. High: 82°

Tuesday night: Scattered evenign showers possible. Low: 64°

Wednesday: Showers and storms. Could become strong. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front is running almost parallel to I-70 and it's not moving anytime soon. During its stay, a series of disturbances will roll along the front and bring daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. Because of the ample amount of moisture available, heavy rain could be possible. Each day this week will have a chance of rain, as will Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be below average for daytime highs (the typical high is 85°) while overnight lows will be near average, which is about 63°.