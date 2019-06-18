Clear

Scattered showers and a few thundershowers. Heavy rain possible. High: 82°

A stationary front is running almost parallel to I-70 and it's not moving anytime soon.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:07 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 7:07 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday: Scattered showers and a few thundershowers. Heavy rain possible. High: 82°

Tuesday night: Scattered evenign showers possible. Low: 64°

Wednesday: Showers and storms. Could become strong. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front is running almost parallel to I-70 and it's not moving anytime soon. During its stay, a series of disturbances will roll along the front and bring daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. Because of the ample amount of moisture available, heavy rain could be possible. Each day this week will have a chance of rain, as will Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be below average for daytime highs (the typical high is 85°) while overnight lows will be near average, which is about 63°.

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
