As the Wabash Valley works clean up storm damage, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for As the Wabash Valley works clean up storm damage, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... skydrone 10 got a look at the damage path of a tornado saturday in greene county.. an ef2 tornado touched down in the area saturday... about 3 homes were destroyed..and 70 others damaged..by the storms. that's according to the greene county emergency management director. kevin adlibs tonight showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. cloudy, with a low around 65. calm wind. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday night a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. partly cloudy, with tonight showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. cloudy, with a low around 65. calm wind. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday night a 10 percent chance of showers and tonight showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. cloudy, with a low around 65. calm wind. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday night a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm.
