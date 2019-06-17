Clear
CASA pushes for volunteers

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local a local a local organization says it needs help in order to serve abused or neglected children in the wabash valley... "casa" or court appointed special advoactes says they have seen an increase in children coming into the system.. but they just don't have the numbers to help. tonight the terre haute n-double-a-c-p chapter hosted the organization's campaign.. "casa" organizers were able to explain their growing need for volunteers.. "over the last month we've been blessed by getting almost 20 candidates who applied to be volunteers which we are very greatful for. but we need another 20, 30 40.. laughs. the need is just that great." if you'd like to volunteer.. we've linked you to "how" you can get involved over on our
