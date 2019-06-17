Speech to Text for One hurt after motorcycle crash

a man is recovering tonight after a motorcycle crash in vigo county.. it happened earlier today on state road 42.. you can see a map of the area on your screen... police say the driver of a motorcycle swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle.. that's when they say he drove off the road.. you can see the marks left behind here after crews cleared up the road. the driver was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening