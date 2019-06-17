Speech to Text for Clinton man crashes into downed tree after it had fallen on power lines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthi tv dot com. a clinton man is okay tonight after he hit a downed tree that had fallen on power lines.. it happened last night just before 11 p.m. on county road 7-75 south.. that's near hillsdale in vermillon county. deputies say power went out in several areas across the county... while out looking for the cause, they received a call about a fallen tree on power lines.. "ryan hoggatt" told deputies, he didn't see the tree... and hit it. he said his car landed on the tree..and became tangled in the power lines. hoggatt was not hurt in the crash.. this serves as a very important reminder... if you're involved in an accident with downed power lines.. do not