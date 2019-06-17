Speech to Text for Community meetings start to learn about the state of Vigo County Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

8 million anytime you make those reductions it's impactful" people in the community are getting the answers to the questions about vigo county schools.. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. last week during a vigo county school board meeting superintendent rob haworth gave a presentation. it showed how the school had been spending money it doesn't have. tonight there was a special meeting for the community. there... parents and members of the public could ask questions and get their answers straight from the source. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live with more.. patrece.. a little more than 20 people filled the board room of the vigo county school administration building tonight. all of them are wondering about the future of the schools -- and our kids education. < vigo county schools are in a bit of a tough spot. we're losing teachers... students... and money... superintendent rob haworth is trying to help before we reach a point of no return. one way he's doing that is by attemtping to put a referendum on the ballot for this november. "i think it could be a tough sell. /// the referendum sounds like a bail out. but you know it's not vigo county corporation we're bailing out. we're bailing out our state legislator. superintendent haworth gave the same presentation monday night he gave the school board at their last meeting. he says he wants everyone to be well aware and informed on what is happening at the schools. " i think people walking away will feel informed that if they have questions were here to take those questions and try to answer them if we can't we'll try to get back to them with the information." haworth addressed several questions from the community.. he hopes the referendum -- that will have property taxes help them -- will be on the ballot for you to vote on this november. and retired counselor terry keaton says people need to take advantage and come out to these community meetings to get their questions answered. "because what'll happen is if this thing passes they'll be hit with an increase they might not be able to handle and their gonna say how come nobody told me about this." > the nature of this referendum...again would effect every single person -- from farmers to those on a fixed income and those above the tax cap. everyone would be paying more on property taxes to help the schools. if you want to see the presentation and the slides -- we've linked those on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. if you missed tonights meeting.. there tonights if