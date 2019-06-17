Speech to Text for Program works to help kids pick-up healthy eating habits

for for parents... getting kids to eat healthy can be a challenge. but one program is making the job a little easier. you're looking at the "4-h healthy habits program". about 50 kids met at the vigo county public library this morning. that's where they learned about the benefits of diet and exercise.. for some kids... eating healthy is easier said than done. that's why this class is led by teenagers... to help them get started. "when adults tell kids something they're like oh yeah sure, it's an adult telling me that, but when it's coming from a peer, or someone close to age in them... they listen a little bit better and they understand it a little bit more." this is part of a grant through wal-mart... received by the state of indiana. organizers hope to reach 200 kids in vigo county. if you're interested in learning more... or getting your child involved in this program...call the "purdue extension office" at the number on