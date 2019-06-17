Speech to Text for Fork in the Road: The food trucks in Vincennes

did "you did "you know".. right now.. there are "3"-million food trucks operating in the united states? "the food truck craze" has started events and festivals all over the country.. and that includes right here in the wabash valley. in fact.. "vincennes" has started "a monday tradition" "with food trucks". so, when "the fork in the road crew" heard about this monday ritual.. they had to check it out. /////// //////// < nat sound/// music " you got food, beautiful setting and a great community , and it's really turned out really good." that's brian grove, last year he had the idea to start a food truck event along the river in downtown vincennes. "we'll try this a couple times and see what response we get, and the response was awesome." jeff horton owns horton's fish, and every monday you'll find him right here. "it's really getting big, it's something vincennes needs. a lot of people come now, we are getting close to 2000 people monday night up here." "it's really cool to see it grow, it's cool to see the small town coming together and helping support something like this. i'm excited because i just moved here and it's coming together." news 10's bureau chief gary brian makes the monday food truck event a regular stop, and he says the fish from horton's is his favorite stop. nat//// gary...it's really good. nat ribs/// insn't that mouth watering? gene upton says you don't need to go any further than little huston's bbq. "this rib dinner is delicious. really? yep...pulled it off with my fingers...it just fell off the bone." nat mike/// you need to try these, this is unbelieveable. marty tried the sliders from ole canoe slider company. nat marty/// this is love....i know what love is and it's a pork burger. nat ross/// see what we got here. and we couldn't pull ross away from the tainamite food truck. nat ross///oh yeah...that's good "anything from taco's , kolbs has taco's and quesadillas to fish, to tenderloins, tainamite is incredible if you haven't had tai food oh my gosh, it's adictive." from taco's to tenderloins, vincennes food trucks on the wabash has something for everyone. in vincennes with the fork in the road, i'm mike latta news 10> ///////// "the food trucks" are open for business every monday from "5"-until "9"-o'clock in the evening. and "organizers say"..