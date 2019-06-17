Indiana Youth Institute annual report shows gains in several areas, but leaders say there's still wa

Clear
Indiana Youth Institute annual report shows gains in several areas, but leaders say there are still ways to improve

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out.. a new a new a new report is out.. and overall.. it's "good news" for kids across the hoosier state. this is new for you now at "5"! news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. has "takeaways" "from this year's report". //////// susie.. every year.. the indiana youth institute releases what's called "the kids count". it's a comprehensive annual report on child well-being. this year's book identifies several gains. poverty has decreased.. health has increased.. that state has seen a significant decline in teen substance abuse. however.. education dropped along with graduation rates. i spoke with tami silverman earlier today. she's the president and c-e-o of the indiana youth instituite. silverman says she's pleased with this report.. but there's always room for improvement. ///// ////////// "one of the questions we're asking ourselves is if we're improving in individual indicators, but still falling overall it likely means that other states are improving more, and perhaps they're improving a little bit faster than we are." /// "for many of us that grew up in indiana, we know it can be a great place to be a kid, but until it's a great place for all indiana kids we still have more work to do." //////// if you'd like to learn more about the kids count report.. we'll have the full report for you on our website. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. back to you. //////////
