Speech to Text for Kids encouraged to make messes in 'Messy Science' summer camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coming up at "6"-o'clock! "a camp" that combines "science" and "making messes" and "yes".. that combination is encouraged! that tops today's "education alert". "messy science" is going on this week "at the terre haute children's museum". "color jars" and "exploding volcanoes" are some of the creations that the kids are making. through fun experiments.. kids can take away the value of science.. and how it plays a part in our everyday lives. coming-up on friday.. "campers" will head to indiana state university's "chemistry lab"