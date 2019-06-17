Speech to Text for Northview football field to be renamed after longtime coach

"the clay community school corporation" is honoring a long-time coach and athletic director. "the school board" voted to name "the northview football field" after "jerry anderson'. it'll be called "jerry anderson field". moving forward.. "school officials" will put a plan into place "for implementing the change". "anderson" played football for the former brazil high school. he returned "as a coach".. and then transferred "to northview" after the school opened.