Speech to Text for West Terre Haute fire destroys a longtime business, kills office pet parrot

"turn around.. don't drown". employees at a local business.. are sorting through "what's next" after a fire "claims their office building". "news 10" first told you about this fire friday during news 10 first at 5. the fire destroyed "quality control council of indiana". it's in west terre haute. this is "a book publishing company" that provides quality training materials for several different career fields. we spoke with the owner today. he tells us.. no one was hurt in the fire. but most things inside.. as well as "an office pet parrot" were lost in the blaze. "the owner says".. this loss has been hard on everyone. /////// ////// "i was distraught. it's a business that we've been in for 24 years. here at this location for 22 years. // four or five of us have put enormous amounts of time in for that same period of time." /////// "crews" are /////// "crews" are "crews" are still working to figure out what caused this fire. "investigators" hope to know more