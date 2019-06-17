Speech to Text for Two adults, three kids saved in Parke County water rescue

"5"-people "5"-people are rescued.. after rushing water took over their a-t-v. it happened yesterday afternoon on county road "100"- north "at state sanatorium covered bridge". that's "in parke county". authorities say.. "2"-adults and "3"-juveniles were all on an a-t-v.. when it was swept away by fast moving water. all were rescued by indiana conservation officers.. who were forced to use an airboat to reach the victims. several other emergency crews also responded. no injuries were reported. it is important to remember.. especially with more rain in our extended forecast.. do "not" drive through rushing