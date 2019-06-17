Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two adults, three kids saved in Parke County water rescue

Two adults, three kids saved in Parke County water rescue

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Two adults, three kids saved in Parke County water rescue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"5"-people "5"-people are rescued.. after rushing water took over their a-t-v. it happened yesterday afternoon on county road "100"- north "at state sanatorium covered bridge". that's "in parke county". authorities say.. "2"-adults and "3"-juveniles were all on an a-t-v.. when it was swept away by fast moving water. all were rescued by indiana conservation officers.. who were forced to use an airboat to reach the victims. several other emergency crews also responded. no injuries were reported. it is important to remember.. especially with more rain in our extended forecast.. do "not" drive through rushing
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
A Wet Week Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids encouraged to make messes in 'Messy Science' summer camp

Image

Northview football field to be renamed after longtime coach

Image

CASA kicks off major push for volunteers

Image

West Terre Haute fire destroys a longtime business, kills office pet parrot

Image

Two adults, three kids saved in Parke County water rescue

Image

Recovery is now underway in Marshall after weekend storms

Image

Clean-up underway in Greene County

Image

Sky Drone 10 Greene County Storm Damage

Image

Tips for Summertime Skin Care

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners "The Mile"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield