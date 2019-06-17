Clear
Recovery is now underway in Marshall after weekend storms

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team 10. > /////// people "in marshall, illinois" are also cleaning-up one big mess today. they're about an hour-and-a-half west of that tornado "in greene county, indiana". we 1st showed you a look from this area "yesterday" "on news 10". you can see behind me.. "the fairgrounds in marshall" received significant damage. so did "the community pool" and other areas. news 10's "richard solomon" went back to marshall today.. and talked with people around town. he continues "our team coverage" for you now "live". //////// susie... as you can see behind me there's still work to be done. many trees were uprooted... some of them landed on houses. city crews have been out here since "7"-this morning. crews started at the fairgrounds and made their way over to the south side of town. they'll be out cleaning areas like this. as you can see on the video.. they've been picking up piles of logs and sticks. crews told me they saw the most damage between "maple" and "poplar streets". they also said this storm was the worst they've seen in a while. ////// ////////// "it was pretty bad cause it got me and the kids up and we sat in the hallway cause the wind was so bad. i mean it..sounded terrible. everybody started going around the city and looking and seen all the destruction and we was like phew so we've got a few cutting jobs to go around and get some trees off of other peoples houses that haven't had a chance to do it yet. " ///////// you just heard from "dallas brandon".. his house is right down here. stick with us. coming up at "6".. i'll show you some of the damage his house took.. and why he says he's thankful no one got hurt. reporting live in marshall i'm news 10's "richard solomon". back to you. /////// "5"-people are rescued.. "5"-people
