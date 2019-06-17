Clear
Clean-up underway in Greene County

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"owen" and "monr counties". people in those areas have a lot to clean-up. this weekend's weather.. is the latest.. in "a very active pattern" here in the wabash valley. the storm team's "chris piper" went down to greene county today. he has an updated view "on how things look". /////// < over the weekend, greene county sustained a lot of damage from tornado touchdowns, to flooding. what you see behind me, is supposed to be a crossroads. the national weather service has confirmed, a tornado touched down in greene county over the weekend. "we've been fortunate, we haven't had anything like this in the seven years i've been here, and several years before that. it's been a while back." county commissioner, ed michael was out and about monday.. he was checking to see what damage was left behind. "we're really fortunate this time, although there's a lot of property damage, to my knowledge, nobody was hurt." he says he can't believe some of the things he saw. national weather service in indianapolis reported, the estimated peak wind gusts for that tornado, were around 130 miles an hour. "the width of this tornado is kinda unbelievable to me. it's done a lot of damage away from the homes. there's places where it just looks like match sticks." now coming up at six, i'll have more on just how much damage greene county took over the weekend. reporting in greene county, chris piper, storm
