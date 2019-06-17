Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Road Runners "The Mile"

<alia talks with jamie simpson about "the mile". the mile will be held on july 4th, 2019 at indiana state university's memorial stadium. this wabash valley road runner's race has been announced as a 2019 state championship race by the road runners club of america . pre-registration for this race ends on june 25th at 11:59 p.m. cost is $15 for adults and $12 for ages 18 and under 7 a.m. with first heat at 8:15 a.m. "the mile" takes place on july 4th every year. the race starts 1 mile north of the of the stadium, on brown blvd and finishes by the stadium grounds. the race consist of 6 heats with the first starting at 8:15