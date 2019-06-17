Clear

Wabash Valley Road Runners "The Mile"

July 4th | wcrr.org

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 3:25 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Road Runners "The Mile"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<alia talks with jamie simpson about "the mile". the mile will be held on july 4th, 2019 at indiana state university's memorial stadium. this wabash valley road runner's race has been announced as a 2019 state championship race by the road runners club of america . pre-registration for this race ends on june 25th at 11:59 p.m. cost is $15 for adults and $12 for ages 18 and under 7 a.m. with first heat at 8:15 a.m. "the mile" takes place on july 4th every year. the race starts 1 mile north of the of the stadium, on brown blvd and finishes by the stadium grounds. the race consist of 6 heats with the first starting at 8:15
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
A Wet Week Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tips for Summertime Skin Care

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners "The Mile"

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

'We've got a tremendous amount of roof damage,' Illinois gets hit with severe storms leaving many ar

Image

Showers and storms, still cloudy. High: 77°

Image

Sunday Night Live Coverage from Greene County

Image

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

Image

Miss Indiana crowned

Image

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield