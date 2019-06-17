Clear

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Monday Night: Lingering rain, cooler. Low: 63°

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 3:23 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

showers and storms are likely for the afternoon. a few of those storms could become strong. we stay unsettled tonight, a low at 65. showers and storms are possible again tomorrow, a high at 81. day to day shower chances will remain for the entire week. showers and storms are likely for the afternoon. a few of those storms could become strong. we stay unsettled tonight, a low at 65. showers and storms are possible again tomorrow, a high at 81. day to day shower chances will remain for the entire week.
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
A Wet Week Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

