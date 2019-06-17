All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning - we have drone video showing the devastation left behind. that's after a confirmed tornado hit eastern greene county saturday night. this was given to us from the center township fire department. thousands of homes and businesses were left without power. at this hour a lot of power is restored. but still we're told it could take as long as a week to be turned back on for areas hit the hardest. the tornado took out a few houses, trees and mobile homes. no injuries were reported. just outside the immediate wabash valley tornadoes were confirmed in owen and monroe counties. storm team 10's chris piper will be in greene county today. he'll have much more on this story later.

no tornado, but still lots of damage left behind by powerful storms in clark county, illinois. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch. she joins us live from marshall. she has more on what people there are dealing with this morning. i'm here at the clark county fairgrounds. while the storms are not making much commotion now.. they sure left some damage and room for clean up. you can see around me *adlib* check out this video after the storms touched down. roofs fell in, power lines came down, and trees collapsed. the fair is expected to open in just a few weeks. and now, that might be put on hold due to damages. news 10 spoke with the president of the fair. he says crews have their work cut out for them in terms of clean up... but he's thankful no one got hurt during this mess. the fairgrounds is just one of many places that got hit by the storms. we will continue to follow any updates on clean ups... and bring those updates to you as we learn more. reporting live in marshall, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.

in other news -- we continue to follow rising tensions between the u-s- and iran. secretary of state mike pompeo says all options remain on the table. that's after two oil tanker ships were attacked off the iranian coast. the trump administration says iran was behind last week's attacks. However some u-s- allies are asking to see hard evidence of tehran's involvement. pompeo has promised that more proof will be forthcoming.

a terre haute man could face several charges after leading police on a chase friday night. indiana state police tell us the chase started near 9th and ash streets. investigators say bryson bones was speeding and ran a stop sign. that's when a trooper started chasing him. they say the chase ended here near 7th and maple. police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point.

down in knox county... police say joshua hyneman is facing several charges. he's from petersburg. . according to indiana state police hyneman crashed early saturday morning. police say he tried to fight witnesses as they kept him from leaving the scene. hyneman got back in his car and took off. that's when he hit two vincennes police cars. troopers used stop sticks, but the chase continued through the county. hyneman eventually crashed into a power line west of decker. police say the pole snapped and trapped an officer with live power lines. the chase continued and finally ended in gibson county.

the clinton, indiana police department has a new tool, 20 new body cameras! the cameras fit on officers' vest. as soon as there's a traffic stop the camera is already recording. once the officer returns the camera to the docking station the video is automatically sent to a computer. officer brandon mahady told us it's like having another set of eyes.

crawford county, illinois' only animal hospital will close its doors on june 30th. the manager of the robinson, illinois hospital for animals says the decision was made by the clinic's corporate owners. the hospital provided daily and emergency care for small and large animals. it's owned by national veterinary associates.

a traffic alert for some drivers in eastern vigo county. starting today crews will work on the bridge over snake creek on u.s. highway 40. it's about half a mile west of state road-340 near the clay county - vigo county line. lane restrictions will be in place. be prepared to follow signs in that area. the work should wrap-up by july 9th.