'We've got a tremendous amount of roof damage,' Illinois gets hit with severe storms leaving many ar

Illinois was not spared from the severe weather, while no tornado was confirmed, a powerful storm ripped through Clark County early Sunday.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 9:50 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday: Showers and storms, still cloudy. High: 77°

Monday Night: Lingering rain, cooler. Low: 63°

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny. High: 81°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front over the area, combined with an area of low pressure moving along it, will keep unsettled weather chances in the forecast for the next several days. We really don't need anymore rain (weekend totals in some areas were higher than 2.5") but continued showers and storms will remain in the forecas for several days. Day time temperatures will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
A Wet Week Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

