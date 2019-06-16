Speech to Text for Sunday Night Live Coverage from Greene County

the national weather service was out today... surveying damage across indiana. they confirm three other tornadoes touchd down... one in monroe county... another in beech grove near indianapolis... and a third in owen county. the images you see behind me are from greene county. many there are still without power. that's also where we find news 10's richard solomon tonight. he continues our team coverage. he's live with more on efforts to restore power after the area was hit with more severe weather this evening. richard... heather. the national weather service confirmed a tornado hit eastern greene county yesterday evening it caused a lot of destruction in it's path. thankfully.. no one was hurt. we have been in contact with the emergency management agency they told us the storm did knock out power in this area.. right now.. they're estimating there may be 900 homes without power. earlier today we visited some of the areas that were hit in indiana and illinois.. power could take as long as a week to be turned back on for areas that were hit the hardest. the tornado took out housestreesand mobile homes. we spoke with center jackson fire chief. he says nearly 80 homes were destroyed. we've also been in contact with win and duke energy companies. those at win...say they're working to get power back on. as far as duke goes so far there have been more than 45-hundred outages reported. reported. outages reported. "i looks like a bomb had gone off in places, and it definitley looks like a tornado the way the twisting was up in the tops of the trees." crews are working to get power turned back on as early as tomorrow. they urge you to stay away from areas where crews are working. with more chances of rain in the forecast.. this could be impacted. we'll continue to provide you the latest information as we get it. storm team 10s chris piper will have updates tomorrow. reporting live in greene county. i'm news 10's richard solomon. back to you.