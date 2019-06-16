Speech to Text for Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

while people across the nation celebrate pride month... some right here in terre haute are celebrating, too... but some say they still feel there are few resources for lgbtq people. news 10's richard solomon spoke to people in the community about what they'd like to see happen. he shares more on how they're working to provide more for the community. <the lgbtq community celebrates this month with parades..festivals..and concerts. it's a time for many to reflect on the accomplishments they've made. but many feel there aren't enough resources here at home. i spoke with a few people. they say they're using this pride month to celebrate..yes but also to create change. for some..the month of june is a time to celebrate... "nats of parade" they also remember the tragedy that was felt 3 years ago... "nats of shooting in florida" kelsey lysinger says the purpose of pride month is to reflect on the impact the lgbtq community has left on the country. "it's taken a long time. i mean it slowly came about and more and more people were like out and they were accepting it and they were ok with it." but lysinger says vigo county doesn't have many resources. "if you don't have anything to go to anything to help support you, i mean it can be really hard" others agree. "we need visability. we need representation." megan miller is fighting to provdie that support. she's the founder of cross road of america sexuality and gender alliance or... s.a.g.a. the group is fairly new. miller believes...help in person is better than turning to the internet. "i'm here to stand up against that and act as a personal shield to protect those who aren't as far along as i am in either coming out transition it doesn't matter " lysinger's looking forward to seeing what resources come from this pride month. in the end...she simply wants others to see lgbtq people as equal. "we are people and that just because of who we like who we love it doesn't make us any different" the group is still figuring out a date to meet. if you would like more information on it...check it out on our website at wthitv.com. back to you.>