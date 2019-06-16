Speech to Text for Miss Indiana crowned

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

board room. a new queen has been crowned to represent the hoosier state. tiarra taylor is the new miss indiana. taylor represented indiana state university as miss i-s-u and now she will represent indiana for the next year. she will go on to the miss america competition to be the face of the hoosier state. congrats!