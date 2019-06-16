Speech to Text for 4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

we have a look at the damaged caused last night and early this morning. news 10 photojournalist devan ridgway made stops in several wabash valley counties today. in tonight's top story... we have more on the damage caused by a tornado outbreak in indiana... and a second severe storm hitting parts of illinois. < two rounds of storms battered the wabash valley saturday night and early sunday morning. in eastern greene county, indiana... the town of ridgeport was one of the hardest hit. mobile homes were shredded. roofing and siding was thrown everywhere. large trees were uprooted and power knocked out. the national weather service is preliminarily confirming an ef-2 tornado touched down east of bloomfield. the center-jackson fire chief says roughly 80 homes were roughly 80 homes were damaged... luckily... no one was hurt. now people will have to wait for the power to come back on. the fire chief says that could be as soon as monday... but could be up to a week for some people. a second storm swept through clark county, illinois early sunday morning. the fairgrounds suffered significant damage. chris o'rourke, clark county fair president: "we got a lot of roof damage, a lot of tree damage. we've got tin that's been shoved up through barns all the way up through the carnival area. we've got tin that winds have taken it up inside the grandstands." one building was flipped over and destroyed... leaving a piece on antique farm equipment on it's side. volunteers helped to clean up... and the hope is things will be back to normal in time for the county fair in august. "as long as long as nobody gets hurt and everybody can go home to their families, that's the important thing."> other areas of the wabash valley also suffered damage. this is video from west terre haute this morning. a tree fell across national avenue headed west toward interstate 70. the road was blocked off as crews worked clear it. there was a similar scene near linton, indiana. you can see power lines were down in this area this morning. this line inparticular was stuck on a tree. several limbs were also down in this area. hoosiers in monroe county are also picking up after a tornado tore through the area last night. monroe county emergency management officials say in ellettsville... winds were so strong that it ripped off the front of a home. the living room and bedroom were visible from the road. one ellettsville resident says he was hosting a high school graduation party for his daughter when the tornado touched down. "it happened so fast.. there was no time to. in other words i just hollered at everybody to get under the picnic tables and grab a post." emergency management officials say they will continue to clear debris from the roadways. however... they are warning residents it could