Speech to Text for Crop for the Cure

a way to a way to save memories helps many in the wabash valley -- be able to make more memories. saturday was the day long scrapbooking event called "crop for the cure." locals were able to put together scrapbooks. the money raised is going to pay for mammograms for those who can't afford them. this was the 12th year for the event. more than "40" thousand dollars has been raised during that time. event organizers say the community's generosity is to thank. "one of the things about cancer and specifically breast cancer is that there's so many unkowns, and so many ways people just don't know or have ways to engage or help, and this gives everyone an opportunity to have influence and be able to raise money for this cause and to help other women." if you'd like to donate to the cause.. we'll have