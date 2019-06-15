Speech to Text for Museum marks anniversary of Pullman Strike

people came together to remember one of the most important labor strikes in american history. the debs museum hosted an event to remember the 125th anniversary of the pullman strike today. during the strike... railroaders halted trains across the country to protest inhumane working and living conditions. the strike was led by terre haute native eugene debs. folks who attended today's event got to take a tour of the neighborhood that once surrounded the debs house... and attend a book singing and a public reading of debs speech. organizers say it's important to remember this event... especailly since it's also a piece of local history. "it's one of the most important labor strikes in american history, and it was literally led by a terre hautian eugene debs. that's why this matters to us so much is to understand our labor history in terre haute and why