Posted: Jun 15, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

cow drop the annual the annual holy cow drop event was also impacted by foul weather. typically... people buy parts of a pasture for ten dollars. then -- the "holy" cow decides which square will win 10-thousand dollars based on where the cow pie lands. the actual drop was cancelled... but tickets were still sold and a winner selected. the winner was not in the crowd... but here's what she had to say about winning the grand prize. "well we got a little news for you. you won the $10,000. are you kidding me?" central christian church hosted the event. this was
