Speech to Text for Holy Cow Drop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cow drop the annual the annual holy cow drop event was also impacted by foul weather. typically... people buy parts of a pasture for ten dollars. then -- the "holy" cow decides which square will win 10-thousand dollars based on where the cow pie lands. the actual drop was cancelled... but tickets were still sold and a winner selected. the winner was not in the crowd... but here's what she had to say about winning the grand prize. "well we got a little news for you. you won the $10,000. are you kidding me?" central christian church hosted the event. this was