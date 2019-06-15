Speech to Text for Bunks Across America

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reckless driving. people across the country -- and right here at home -- are ensuring children get a good nights' rest while raising awareness of a big problem. the organization "sleep in heavenly peace" wants you to know about the "bedlessness" problem and is behind efforts to fix it. today was the "bunks across america" build. news 10's richard solomon was at the local build and has more. it's new for you tonight at six. < many kids don't have the luxury of hopping into a bed at night. bunks across america is a day where many nationwide unite and build beds for children. right here in the wabash valley... many are making sure kids have a place they can rest. nats: building it's all hands on deck. jordan lamb and many volunteers are creating bunk beds for children who don't have a place to lay their head. lamb says many don't know how lucky they are to have a bed. "there are kids in our neighborhood in our town that are sleeping on a pile of clothes or just sleeping on the floor. it was the perfect moment for us to step in and make a difference." nats: across america... 100 chapters of the group -- sleep in heavenly peace -- got to work saturday. in brazil... volunteers cut... sawed... and nailed away. they created around 45 beds. lamb says he thinks a bed serves a bigger purpose in a child's life. "as a child it's a place that they can be safe a place they run to when they're scared a place they can be comfortable." "imagine not having a bed to go to is just something that you don't want any kid to deal with." bryan horsman says building these beds will give kids a better chance at life. he says his favorite part is bringing the beds to the kids. "the kids get involved and help and build the beds and they get to build their beds for the very first time in their life and it's something priceless to see." lamb says he wants kids to have the opportunity to achieve greatness. he believes that starts with a good nights' sleep. "our motto is no kids sleep on the floor in our town. and that's becoming no kids sleep on the floor in our country" now... the national organization did break a few world records. the guinness book world record was broken for an organization to have the most volunteers in one day... and for the most beds built. if you would like more information on sleep in heavenly peace... check it out on our website..wthitv dot com back to you. >