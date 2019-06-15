Speech to Text for Man involved in police chase facing several charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high: 83> police say a terre haute man is responsible for a high speed chase in vigo county last night... and... new for you this morning... we have images from the scene. a news 10 viewers shared these pictures with us. the chase started last night near 9th and ash streets. indiana state police tell us bryson bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. that's when a trooper began chasing him. they say the chase ended near 7th and maple. police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point. at last check bones was at regional hospital undergoing a drug analysis but was in police custody.