Clear

Man involved in police chase facing several charges

Man involved in police chase facing several charges

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Man involved in police chase facing several charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high: 83> police say a terre haute man is responsible for a high speed chase in vigo county last night... and... new for you this morning... we have images from the scene. a news 10 viewers shared these pictures with us. the chase started last night near 9th and ash streets. indiana state police tell us bryson bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. that's when a trooper began chasing him. they say the chase ended near 7th and maple. police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point. at last check bones was at regional hospital undergoing a drug analysis but was in police custody.
Terre Haute
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man involved in police chase facing several charges

Image

Museum attempting to set record for most people saying the Pledge of Allegiance

Image

Rose-Hulman hosts STEM Workshop

Image

Overnight: Cloudy and mild. Rather breezy. Overnight showers possible. Low: 62°

Image

Crawford County hosts Horse Show

Image

Group needs volunteers to build beds for children

Image

14th and Chestnut Community Center holds annual carnival

Image

Harsha holds medical round table

Image

West Terre Haute fire appears to be accidental

Image

Terre Haute man arrested after high speed chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.