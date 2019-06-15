Speech to Text for Overnight: Cloudy and mild. Rather breezy. Overnight showers possible. Low: 62°

dot co. a horse show is coming to crawford county, illinois. the event is taking place at the crawford county fairgrounds. that's in oblong illinois. events begin at two o'clock tomorrow. a number of different horse classes will show off their skills. laci pethtel is the president of the "crawford county saddle club". she says the event hopes to get young kids... like her daughter.. excited about horse riding. "i used to do it when i was growing up and had a lot of fun and made a lot of friends. that i'm still friends with today. and i just want that for her." the event is free to watch.