Speech to Text for 14th and Chestnut Community Center holds annual carnival

a summer a summer a summer camp is making sure no child gets left behind.. all while managing to have fun! what started-out as an after-school service has turned into a popular summer camp. the 14th and chestnut community center kicked-off its camp last week. and today was its annual carnival. police and fire departments made an appearance.. bringing special gear and vehicles to share with the kids. organizers say the carnival and summer camp both serve many purposes. "so it gives a chance to make sure they're well fed and plus it gets them off the street. streets are kind of dangerous. we do a lot of fun things in the summer. we take a field trip most every friday." felts says.. the center serves around 50 kids at the beginning of the summer. however that number continues to grow as summer break continues.