Speech to Text for Harsha holds medical round table

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pregnant women who abuse drugs and alcohol may do long-lasting harm to their babies.. after they're born. it's not a new problem... but it's an issue one terre haute medical facility targeted today. the "harsha behavioral center" held a roundtable discussion. it's a psychiatric hospital for children and adults. the hospital frequently sees children under the age of 3 who have mental issues... due to their mother's drug abuse while pregnant. one leader we spoke with today says cases like those have tripled since 2008. it's a reason she believes today's discussion was necessary. "we are producing a whole generation of kids who are going to have a tremendous disability and they will be dependent on the welfare system for the rest of their lives." again, today's round table was just a discussion. in it, the center suggested pregnant women who abuse drugs be required to under go a treatment plan.