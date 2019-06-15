Speech to Text for West Terre Haute fire appears to be accidental

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in custody. fire crews say a late afternoon fire in west terre haute appears accidental.... it started just before 5 o'clock this evening on "west paris avenue". you can see them working to battle flames shooting from the roof here.. our crews say a sign outside the building says "quality council of indiana" it appeared to be a combination of a house and business. no one was hurt.. but a pet did die in the fire... fire crews say the building is a total loss. sugar creek...honey creek... and shepardsville fire departments worked together on this