Terre Haute man arrested after high speed chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police are saying a terre haute man is responsible for a high speed chase in vigo county. it started tonight near 9th and ash streets. indiana state police tell us bryson bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. that's when a trooper began chasing him. they say the chase ended around 7th and maple. police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point. at last check bones was at regional hospital undergoing a drug analysis,