Speech to Text for Indiana ranks top in the country for vaping and it could have lasting effects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"vigo county "vigo county has a higher rate of vaping versus the national average." the number of teens vaping is growing at an alarming rate.. good evening and thanks for joining us. according to the centers for disease control and prevention.. control and prevention.. indiana ranks high in the country for most people who vape. it's a problem local organizations are working to solve. news 10s sarah lehman is live in our newsroom tonight.. she spoke with experts there about the problem. in tonights top story... she has more on the effects of vaping. and how hamilton center is trying to help.. patrece...rondrell... indiana ranks 3rd in the country for the most people who vape. the hamiliton center in terre haute is trying to help educate people on the dangers of vaping. < in some ways vaping can be more dangerous than regular cigarettes. those effects can be even worse on kids. "we know that many of the students now, many of the adolescents that we see here in this county and across the counties that we serve are utilizing vaping rather than the traditional cigarette." emily owens is the executive director of clinical services at the hamiliton center in terre haute. she says they've seen a big jump in vigo county of kids who are vaping. "3 to 4 percent of middle schools have at least tired it. we know that 11 to 12 percent of high schoolers have tried vaping that's a sharp increase from the previous years." the nicotine in vapes and e-cigarettes is more concentrated and there's more of it -- making it more addictive. it can slow brain development in teens and increase the risk of other types of addictions later in life. owens also points out you don't always know what someone puts in their vape. she says right now the problem is that people aren't educated. "id say the biggest risk to adolecences is sometimes they dont' know what they're actually inhaling /// and so a lot of adolences think that there's not a risk to vaping the marketing has really targeted adolcents a lot of the adolescents just they're not aware they're not educated." owens says if we don't get in front of this problem now it will catch up to us in the future. "the adolescents that are vaping now are going to probably start having long lasting effects if they don't stop."> the hamiliton center does have prgrams to help. they hope to expand on those programs and reach more kids who are vaping or have the potential to become addicted. if you want to learn more... call the hamiliton center at the number on your screen. live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10, back to you. a change to a city ordinance in carmel, indiana could help stop teen vaping. the ordinance would allow officers to ticket students 18 or older who are caught vaping on school grounds. students would face a fine of up to 500 dollars. there's also a proposal at the state level to move the legal age to buy tobacco products