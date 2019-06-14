Clear

Union Health breaks ground on new eastside clinic

Union Health broke ground on the new eastside clinic Friday morning. It will be located in the Sycamore Terrace shopping center.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

enjoy hearing from you. a new clinic will soon be open along that same corridor. "union health" broke ground on the new "eastside clinic" this morning. it'll be located in the "sycamore terrace shopping center". union health officials say this new clinic will give patients better access to care. patients can get "convenient care" without an appointment. primary care... dermatology... and lab services will also be offered. the union health ceo says he hopes to have the project done
