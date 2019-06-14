Speech to Text for Court to consider Tanoos appeal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to you. there are new details tonight in the case against former vigo county school superintendent danny tanoos. the indiana appeals court "will" consider tanoos's appeal this is a specific kind of appeal... in the middle of the case. it's part of an effort to try to get the charges dropped. tanoos is facing bribery charges in marion county. he's the former vigo county schools superintendent. investigators say he accepted gifts in exchange for business contract recommendations. tanoos has denied any wrong-doing. according to online records, the court has not yet set