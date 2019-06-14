Speech to Text for Clinton police look forward to using new body cameras

keeping the community of clinton safe calls for the best up-to- date equipment. for police officers in clinton...their jobs are now a little easier with the help of new body cameras. the new cameras play a huge role in the officers' day. one officer told news 10.. the cameras can even be "helpful" in some cases. news 10's richard solomon spoke to an officer who uses the cameras every day. he shares more on how it plays a vital role in the department. officer brandon says these cameras help make his job a lot easeir. he told me his interactions are recorded with a quick click of a button. showed me the cameras. they're small..but he says they'll make a big difference. < officer brandon strives to keep people in clinton safe. body cameras are the latest tool officers in the city are using. "they help out tremendously. sometimes we get into situations that are very dangerous" "this is the new body camera it's small and easy to use. all you do is press the bottom on the top and it turns it on then there's a button on the side that starts recording. press it to turn it off too. it's easier lighter and less intimating for everyone" officers use the cameras every day. police chief billy maclaren says they help tell a more complete story. he says these cameras aren't meant to change the way officers interact with people. "like i tell my guys it's not there to hinder them it's there to protect them. it's gonna force us showing exactly what what took place and giving all the elements of the crime it's used there to protect the officer and protect the community" mahady says it's been easy for him to adapt to using this new camera. he says the camera provides an extra set of eyes in every situation. "as police officers we you know go into the unknown. the body cameras gonna show..you know show exactly what happened" > the the department has about 20 cameras. after every shift... all videos that were recorded are sent automatically to a data base.